Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of the Indian Army and its initiatives for coronavirus management. The Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on PM Modi on Thursday. The General informed the PM that the medical staff of the Army is being made available to various state governments. He also briefed the PM that Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country.

General MM Naravane apprised the PM that Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible. He also added that citizens can approach their nearest army hospitals.

The General informed the PM that the Army is helping with manpower for imported Oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army said it converted its Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC) into a Covid-19 hospital. In a tweet, the Indian Army said at the start of the second wave, the Base Hospital catered for 340 Covid-19 beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated. It later expanded the capacity to 650 beds of which 450 will be oxygenated by April 30, Friday.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and reviewed the preparations and operations being undertaken by the armed forces to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the CDS briefed the PM that all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last two years are being recalled to work in Covid facilities in the proximity of their present place of residence.

