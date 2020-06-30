Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the planning and preparations for vaccination against Covid-19, as and when the vaccine is available. The Prime Minister noted that vaccination of India’s vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues including those related to management of medical supply chains, prioritization of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of private sector and civil society in this national endeavour.

The Prime Minister said there are four guiding principles that will form the foundation of the national effort. The vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritized for early vaccination, for example doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population, the prime minister said. Modi said that secondly, vaccination of “anyone, anywhere" should take place, i.e. without imposition of any domicile related restrictions for getting the vaccine. While thirdly, the Prime Minister enunciated that vaccination must be affordable and universal - no person should be left behind. The fourth guiding principal should be that the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real time with the use of technology, the PM said.

PM directed officials to evaluate in a broad manner available technology options that can form the backbone of the national endeavour to vaccinate all in the most efficient and timely manner. Prime Minister directed that detailed planning for such largescale vaccination should be undertaken immediately. The current status of vaccine development efforts was also reviewed at the meeting. Modi during the meeting also highlighted India’s commitment to play an enabling role in the vaccination efforts against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the efforts of a vaccine against covid-19 is underway across the world including India, the country has so far recorded over 568189 covid-19 cases with deaths touching 17000. India has also been recording an increasing recovery rate. The recovery rate among covid-19 patients is fast approaching 60%. As on date, there are 1,19,696 more recovered patients than covid-19 active cases.

“Also, while there are 2,15,125 active cases, all under active medical supervision, 3,34,821 patients have been cured/discharged. This has resulted in the recovery rate amongst covid-19 patients further improving to 59.07%. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,099 covid-19 patients have been cured," said union health ministry in a statement.

The number of diagnostic labs is continuously increasing. India now has 1049 diagnostic labs dedicated to covid-19. These include 761 labs in the government sector and 288 private labs. Testing is also being ramped up. As many as 2,10,292 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 86,08,654. The National Blood Transfusion Council under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued the second interim guidance to conduct blood transfusion services safely in the covid-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via