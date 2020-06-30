The Prime Minister said there are four guiding principles that will form the foundation of the national effort. The vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritized for early vaccination, for example doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population, the prime minister said. Modi said that secondly, vaccination of “anyone, anywhere" should take place, i.e. without imposition of any domicile related restrictions for getting the vaccine. While thirdly, the Prime Minister enunciated that vaccination must be affordable and universal - no person should be left behind. The fourth guiding principal should be that the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real time with the use of technology, the PM said.