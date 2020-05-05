PM Modi reviews progress on development of vaccines, drugs, diagnostic kits

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed efforts in vaccine development, drug discovery, as well as diagnosis and testing for a three-pronged approach to curb the covid-19 pandemic.

“The review by the PM took note of the extraordinary coming together of academia, industry and government, combined with speedy but efficient regulatory process. The PM desired that such coordination and speed should be embedded into a standard operating procedure," a release on Modi’s official website said.

In vaccine development, Modi noted that Indian firms have come across as innovators in early stage vaccine development research. Due to them and Indian academia and start-ups pioneering in this area, there are now over 30 Indian vaccines are in different stages of corona vaccine development, with a few going on to the trial stages, as per the release.

Modi also noted the three approaches being taken for drug development--repurposing of at least four existing drugs, development of new candidate drugs and molecules and plant extracts and products being examined for general anti-viral properties, as per the release.

In diagnosis and testing, Modi noted that several academic research institutions and start-ups have developed new tests, both for the RT-PCR approach and for the antibody detection, and that linking laboratories across the country has scaled up capacity for both tests.

“The problem of importing reagents for testing has been addressed by consortia of Indian start-ups and industry, meeting current requirements. The current thrust also holds promise for the development of a robust long-term industry in this area," the release said.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused enormous disruption in India, with nearly 50,000 people now infected across the country, of which nearly 1,700 have died while 14,002 have recovered. The country has been under a lockdown since March 25, with the latest extension stretching till 17 May.

