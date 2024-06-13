PM Modi reviews situation in Jammu & Kashmir with NSA, other officials; speaks to Home Minister Amit Shah

Amid four terror attacks in three days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the issue with Home Minister Amit Shah and top officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with NSA, other officials amid four terror attacks in a span of three days.

According to sources in government, Modi was given a full overview of the security-related situation in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Prime Minister was also apprised of the counter-terror efforts being undertaken. 

Modi asked the officials to deploy the full spectrum of our counter-terror capabilities, reported ANI quoting Government of India (GOI) Sources.

Meanwhile, Modi also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations. 

He also spoke to Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and took stock of the situation. 

Sources said that the PM was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by local administration.

