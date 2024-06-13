PM Modi reviews situation in Jammu & Kashmir with NSA, other officials; speaks to Home Minister Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with NSA, other officials amid four terror attacks in a span of three days.

According to sources in government, Modi was given a full overview of the security-related situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of the counter-terror efforts being undertaken.

Modi asked the officials to deploy the full spectrum of our counter-terror capabilities, reported ANI quoting Government of India (GOI) Sources.

Meanwhile, Modi also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations.

He also spoke to Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and took stock of the situation.