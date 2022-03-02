PM Modi reviews Ukraine situation every day to bring Indians back: Rajnath Singh

The Indian Government has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate its citizens from conflict-ridden Ukraine as tensions rise. The Prime Minister on Tuesday held another high-level meeting on the evacuation of Indian nationals for the third consecutive day. PM Modi had on Monday chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia.Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

