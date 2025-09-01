PM Modi rides in Xi Jinping’s official car: Five things to know about China’s Hongqi L5 limousine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled in a Hongqi L5 limousine during his two-day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The same model doubles as President Xi Jinping’s official state car and is widely regarded as the pride of Chinese automotive engineering. More than a luxury vehicle, the Hongqi L5 serves as a powerful political and cultural symbol. Here are five key facts about the car, as reported by NDTV World.

1. A symbol of Chinese statecraft

Hongqi, which means “Red Flag” in Mandarin, is China’s oldest passenger car marque, launched in 1958 by the state-owned First Automobile Works (FAW) Group. The L5 is its flagship limousine, reserved for senior Chinese leaders and select visiting dignitaries, underlining its role as a rolling emblem of Chinese power and prestige.

2. Sheer size and presence

At over 5.5 metres in length and weighing more than three tonnes, the Hongqi L5 commands attention wherever it goes. Its imposing design pays homage to the brand’s historic models, while combining modern luxury details tailored for state protocol and official processions.

3. Engine power and performance

Under the bonnet lies a 6.0-litre V12 engine, producing more than 400 horsepower. Despite its bulk, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in roughly 8.5 seconds, with a top speed close to 210 km/h, performance figures that place it firmly in the category of elite state vehicles.

4. Interiors steeped in luxury

The L5’s cabin reflects both comfort and cultural pride. Passengers are treated to leather seating, wooden trims, and even jade inlays, a nod to traditional Chinese artistry. The rear seats come equipped with massage, heating, and ventilation functions, while entertainment screens ensure dignitaries can travel in comfort.

5. The price of prestige

With a price tag of around five million yuan (approximately ₹7 crore), the Hongqi L5 is regarded as the most expensive production car in China. Its exclusivity, both in terms of cost and availability, has helped cement its status as the preferred vehicle for President Xi and the Chinese political elite.

From its deep historical roots to its ultra-modern luxuries, the Hongqi L5 embodies China’s ambition to project both tradition and innovation on the global stage.