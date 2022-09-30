PM Modi rides semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express | Watch Video

PM Modi rides semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express | Watch Video2 min read . 03:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a half an hour ride between Gandhinagar and Kalupur railway station in semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express 2.0
After flagging off the semi-high speed Vande Bharat 2.0 from Gandhinagar capital railway station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a half an hour ride on the train between Gandhinagar and Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. The new Vande Bharat is the third Vande Bharat of India and it connects Gandhinagar and Mumbai, the capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the video of the PM Modi taking a ride on the train. He also mentioned how Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ (75 years of independence).
"Vande Bharat makes 100 times less noise inside the train than an airplane. People who are used to traveling on flights will prefer the Vande Bharat train once they get to experience it," PM Modi said after flagging off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.
This is the country's third Vande Bharat train, with the other two running between New Delhi and Varanasi and New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.
The new Vande Bharat Express train will connect the state capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra by running between Gandhinagar and Mumbai six days a week.
To make travel safer and more comfortable, the new Vande Bharat trains will have reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi, three-hour battery backup, and GPS systems. For air purification, the trains also have a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU).
The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has set a goal of producing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.
The coaches of the new Vande Bharat Express will be lighter than its previous two versions which will make the journey for passengers more comfortable compared to the other two versions of the train.
The train's weight has been reduced by 38 tonnes to 392 tonnes, and it can operate even with two feet of flood water on the tracks. These are constructed of stainless steel.
The pilot will control the automatic gates of the train while the windows are kept large so that passengers can enjoy a better view. The new version of the train also has and more room for luggage.
Except for a few minor components, the trains are "Made in India."
