PM Modi rides semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express | Watch Video

After flagging off the semi-high speed Vande Bharat 2.0 from Gandhinagar capital railway station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a half an hour ride on the train between Gandhinagar and Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. The new Vande Bharat is the third Vande Bharat of India and it connects Gandhinagar and Mumbai, the capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

