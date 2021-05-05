Amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to enquire about the pandemic situation in the state and assured further help from the Centre.

In a tweet, Rawat informed that PM Modi enquired about the steps taken by the state government to control the spread of the virus.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji called and enquired about the status of COVID-19 in the hills and plains of Uttarakhand and the work being done to prevent it," Rawat tweeted.

आज परम आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने फोन कर उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ी एवं मैदानी क्षेत्रों में कोविड की स्थिति तथा उससे बचाव की लिए किए जा रहे कार्यों के बारे में जानकारी ली। — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) May 4, 2021





He added, "The Prime Minister has assured to extend further help from the Centre for curbing COVID-19. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister."

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand reported 7,028 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths. There are currently 56,627 active cases in the state. The death toll stands at 3,015.

