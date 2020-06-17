PM Modi rules out lockdown, pitches for minimising restrictions

On day two of his meeting with states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out any lock down in the present scenario and said that India was now in the unlocking phase.

The world’s largest lockdown was the focal point of India’s strategy towards containing the spread of coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China.

While talking about the impending Unlock 2.0 with 15 chief ministers on Wednesday, Modi said that restriction should be minimised and pace of economic activity should pick up speed.

“He talked about the need to fight rumours of lockdown, mentioning that the country is now in phase of Unlocking. We need to now think about phase 2 of Unlock and how to minimize all possibilities of harm to our people, he said," the government said in a statement.

In his meeting with CMs on day one of the two-day meeting on Tuesday, Modi said green shoots have sprouted in the Indian economy over the past few weeks, since the country began easing restrictions after a lengthy coronavirus lockdown.

Held amid heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control between India and China, the video conference was attended by the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha on Wednesday.

These states account for the highest number of cases in the country and are also the worst affected due to the problem of reverse migration of daily wage workers.

“Six states spoke today," said a person who attended the meeting requesting anonymity.

This is the sixth round of meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers, beginning with the first one on 20 March and comes against the backdrop of the centre drawing flak from some quarters for its handling of the lockdown.

Modi said that the problem of migrants has not finished because they have reached their homes.

Many believe that while the restriction was necessary, it was unplanned and led to mass exodus from cities, and that the government’s Rs20 trillion stimulus package overlooked the plight of hapless migrant workers.

“He also underscored the need to remain alert to effectively tackle the challenges faced by the migrant labourers in the coming months," the government statement added.

Two key states—-Bihar and Uttar Pradesh—-account for more than 65 lakh returning migrants. Uttar Pradesh has more than 35 lakh migrant labourers who have returned from different states while Bihar has more than 30 lakh migrants.

Modi also spoke about supporting the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The government has announced a package for the MSMEs as part of the Rs20 trillion stimulus to restart a teetering economy. This includes a Rs20,000 crore package for distressed MSMEs and a Rs50,000 crore equity infusion through Fund of Funds. It has also approved the new definition of MSMEs that will include higher investment limit and an additional norm based on turnover.

The imposition of stringent lockdown measures brought economic activity to a standstill, hitting small businesses—major job creators and the backbone of the Indian economy—the worst.

This comes in the backdrop of the government reaching out to financially weaker sections, migrant workers and farmers.

As part of India’s focus on saving lives along with livelihoods, Modi said that infrastructure and construction work shall be prioritised in the states.

With the economic situation expected to worsen, the new lockdown playbook involves phased reopening, with the onus largely shifting to the states. Concerns are rising as India’s factory output contracted by a record 55.5% in April as industries remained closed in the first month of the nationwide lockdown.

India is unlocking its economy in phases from 8 June, allowing more economic activity in order to spur consumer spending. States feel that there is need for a staggered withdrawal from the lockdown and maintaining a fine balance between opening up of economic activities and doing more tests.

Modi on Wednesday also said that inflation was under control.

India’s inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) contracted by 3.21% in May. Food inflation also eased to 1.13% in May from 2.55% in the preceding month. The retail food inflation in May was at 9.28%, compared to 10.5% a month ago. While urban retail food inflation was at 8.36% in May, that of rural areas was 9.69% in the previous month.

Addressing 21 chief ministers and lieutenant governors of Union territories on Tuesday, Modi said the experience of the first two weeks of Unlock 1.0 will help the Union and state governments craft strategies for the future. The Tuesday meeting was attended by heads of the Union territories, the northeastern states, hill states such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and opposition-ruled states including Punjab, Jharkhand, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

Modi on Wednesday also pitched for strengthening the health infrastructure, information systems and public participation, and spoke about the growing importance of telemedicine, be it in the case of home quarantine or isolation.

Telemedicine is the usage of electronic or digital media for the distribution of healthcare services, especially when the patient and doctor cannot be physically present with each other. It was only recently that the union health ministry approved the long-pending guidelines on telemedicine that allows any registered medical practitioner to treat Covid-19 patients remotely or by using telemedicine tools.

“In the same way that our medical and paramedical staff are fighting this battle against coronavirus in the hospitals, we will have to create large team of senior doctors who can guide the patients through telemedicine and provide them with the correct information," Modi said.

“In addition, we will have to marshal a force of young volunteers who can effective run helplines for the people," he added.

The Indian economy is attempting a gradual return to normal after the lockdown. India’s power and overall energy demand, which had nosedived, is also slowly returning to its pre-lockdown levels. Mint reported on 5 June that traffic congestion, power generation, port activity, vehicle registration and other high-frequency data point to the economy perking up as India reopens, recovering from a devastating slump as factories went idle and people were ordered to stay at home amid the pandemic.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via