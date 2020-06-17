PM Modi rules out lockdown, pitches for minimising restrictions

The Indian economy is attempting a gradual return to normal after the lockdown. India’s power and overall energy demand, which had nosedived, is also slowly returning to its pre-lockdown levels. Mint reported on 5 June that traffic congestion, power generation, port activity, vehicle registration and other high-frequency data point to the economy perking up as India reopens, recovering from a devastating slump as factories went idle and people were ordered to stay at home amid the pandemic.