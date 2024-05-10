Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that he looked into the eyes of Russian President Vladamir Putin and told him this was not the time for war. Narendra Modi made this remark in an interview with Republic TV, which aired on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked about his role in responding to global tensions and conflicts, Modi said that he only favoured peace.

“Most of the countries have taken a stand. We are the only one whose position is very clear. We are not on anyone's side, we are in favour of peace. Therefore, the world has faith that we are the only people who neither speaks of giving arms, nor to fight. I had the guts to look into the eyes of Russian President Vladamir Putin and tell him this is not a time for war. India has created its position (in the world)," said Modi.

Responding to a question on invitations extended to him for various summits scheduled to take place later this year, Narendra Modi said, “It doesn't suit me to talk big. The world knows what the outcome of elections in India will be. Therefore, despite me saying that elections being held, I have received invitations (for events) from June, August and September months. The groups in all the countries, all of them, including G7, want India's representation in some way."

Modi spoke on several other topics and launched an attack on the Congress party.

The Prime Minister accused Congress of trying to grab the Muslim vote bank from the regional parties using the quota card.

Speaking about the fight against corruption and the opposition's allegations about the Central agencies being used against them, Modi said, “When I came to power, I gave the probe agencies a completely free hand. I made it clear to agencies to take action irrespective of person or party." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“My message is a vision statement of my government. It is attached to personal values, commitment, and my commitment is that the game of deceit has to come to an end if the country has to move forward. Like the black market, I am confident that corruption can also be wiped out," said Modi when asked about his message for those who are facing corruption charges.

