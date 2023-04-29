“Mann Ki Baat” 100th episode to be broadcast live at UN headquarters

NEW DELHI: The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters.
NEW DELHI: The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters.
“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘’Mann Ki Baat‘’ is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!" the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.
“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘’Mann Ki Baat‘’ is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!" the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.
Apart from this, the Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisations, is also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.
Apart from this, the Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisations, is also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.
“Don’t miss #MannKiBaatAt100 at 0130 hrs EST on April 30th, 2023! Let us celebrate the landmark 100th episode of #MannKiBaat as Hon’ble @PMOIndia connects with Indians, Indian diaspora and listeners across the world," the consulate said in a tweet.
“Don’t miss #MannKiBaatAt100 at 0130 hrs EST on April 30th, 2023! Let us celebrate the landmark 100th episode of #MannKiBaat as Hon’ble @PMOIndia connects with Indians, Indian diaspora and listeners across the world," the consulate said in a tweet.
‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast addresses the people of the country on different issues. It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.
‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast addresses the people of the country on different issues. It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.
The Mann Ki Baat program has been translated into 23 Indian languages and 29 dialects. Throughout the years, the program has covered a wide range of topics including weather, environment, cleanliness, various social issues, and even examinations.
The Mann Ki Baat program has been translated into 23 Indian languages and 29 dialects. Throughout the years, the program has covered a wide range of topics including weather, environment, cleanliness, various social issues, and even examinations.