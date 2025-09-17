PM Modi’s 75th birthday: King Charles sends Kadamb tree inspired by ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

The United Kingdom’s King Charles marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Wednesday with a symbolic gift — a Kadamb tree, inspired by PM Modi’s environmental campaign, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.

The British High Commission in India revealed the gesture in a post on X, stating: “His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The gesture, inspired by PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation.”

Earlier gift from PM Modi to King Charles The High Commission also highlighted that this exchange follows a similar gesture from PM Modi during his UK visit in July 2025. At the time, the Prime Minister presented King Charles with a ‘Sonoma’ tree under the same initiative.

“During his visit to the UK in July, PM Modi gifted His Majesty The King a 'Sonoma' tree as part of the same initiative,” the High Commission posted.

Strengthening climate and clean energy partnership According to the UK mission, the exchange of trees underscores the UK-India collaboration on environmental issues. The statement added that “Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership as set out by the two PMs in Vision 2035.”

Essence of the initiative The Government of India highlighted the deeper meaning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, calling it a symbolic act that both honours mothers and nurtures the planet.

The Prime Minister has previously underlined the importance of joint efforts for environmental protection, pointing to India’s progress in expanding forest cover over the past decade. The campaign, he said, reflects the country’s path toward sustainable development and encourages citizens to create lasting memorials in their mothers’ names.

Global business leaders extend birthday wishes And, prominent industrialists and business leaders from India and around the world conveyed heartfelt messages, recalling their interactions with the Prime Minister.

Seva Pakhwada marks PM Modi’s 75th birthday On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party kicked off a two-week-long ‘Seva Pakhwada’, featuring a series of planned events across the period. Earlier today, PM Modi also launched the ‘Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and inaugurated, as well as laid the foundation stones for, several development projects in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi expresses gratitude for birthday wishes Prime Minister Modi expressed heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of birthday wishes from across India and around the world. In a post on X, the Prime Minister described the affection and faith of the people as a source of great strength and inspiration.

PM Modi wrote on X: "The innumerable wishes and the faith you have reposed in me are a source of great strength. I see them as a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India. I resolve to continue working with even greater energy and devotion, so that we realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat. I have not been able to reply to the wishes individually, but I will say again - this affection has touched my heart deeply. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being."

Appreciation for social service initiatives The Prime Minister also acknowledged the efforts of citizens involved in social service, praising their courage and goodwill.

"People across India have been doing various social service initiatives, many of which will continue in the coming days. This inherent goodness in our people sustains our society and gives us the courage to overcome all challenges with hope and positivity. I compliment everyone who is at the forefront of such endeavours," he added.

Inspired by the people’s affection PM Modi emphasized that the wishes, blessings, and messages received serve as a key motivator for his continued work.