Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised several issues on the global platform. PM Modi pitched a slew of issues, like terrorism, poverty, environmental crisis, etc in his over 22-minute speech at the UNGA session on Saturday.

He urged the United Nations to improve its effectiveness and increase its reliability in order to be relevant, thus reiterating for bringing in reforms in the United Nations, which was started in 1945, after the end of World War II.

Here are top-5 quotes from PM Modi's speech at the 76th UNGA session:

TERRORISM

"Regressive thinking ke saath, jo desh aatankwaad ka political tool ke roop mein istemaal kar rahe hai, unhe yeh samjhna hoga ki aatankwaad unke liye bhi utna hi bada khatra hai". (Countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool have to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat to them).

Prime Minister Modi targeted both India and Pakistan in his speech without naming them. He warned countries using terrorism as a political tool that it will backfire on them and cautioned against regressive thinking and extremism. He said the soil of Afghanistan must not be allowed to be used by terrorists.

He called upon the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said that it was imperative the country not be used as a base from which to spread terror.

“We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests," he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan, wedged in between Afghanistan and India.

ATTACK ON CHINA

"Humare samandar bhi humari sajha virasat hai. Hume dhyaan rakhna hoga ki ocean resources ko hum use kare, abuse nahi". (Our oceans are also our shared heritage. That's why we have to keep in mind that we use ocean resources, not abuse).

PM Modi also highlighted what he called the need to protect oceans from “the race for expansion and exclusion". Speaking in Hindi, Modi said that the broad consensus reached in the UN Security Council during India's presidency in August showed to the world the way forward for maritime security.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

He said that oceans are the lifelines of international trade so they should be protected from "expansion" and "exclusion". To strengthen the rule-based world order, the international community will have to raise their voices, PM added.

India and China have long competed for influence in the Indian Ocean. China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. China also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.

INDIA's IMPACT

"When India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms".

PM Modi said that the impact of India's development on global progress is evident. "Today every sixth person of the world is Indian. When Indians progress, then it also accelerates the development of the world. When India grows, the world grows; when India reforms, the world transforms. Science and technology-based innovations in India can help the world to a great extent. The scale and cost of the country's technology solutions is unmatched," PM Modi said while addressing the 76th session of the UNGA.

He said more than 350 crore transactions are taking place through UPI every month. PM Modi invited the global manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people".

He further said that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to people older than 12 years. He stressed that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing".

DEMOCRACY

"India is a shining example of a vibrant democracy".

PM Modi, in his UN speech, also said that he represents a country which is proud to be known as the mother of democracy and cited his own rise from a tea seller at a railway station to that as prime minister to underscore the strength of India's democracy. “Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy," he said.

It is a country that has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy, Prime Minister Modi said.

“I will soon have spent 20 years serving my countrymen as head of government. First, as the longest serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister for the last seven years," Modi said, adding that democracy has delivered.

ENVIRONMENT

“The threat of climate change is looming large above us. The simplest & most successful way to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles that are in harmony with nature".

Warning that the threat of climate change is looming large before the world, Prime Minister Modi told the global audience that the simplest and most successful ways to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles that are in harmony with nature.

"The world will have to accept that any change in the global environment first begins with the self," Modi said.

"The great Mahatma Gandhi is widely known for his thoughts on peace and non-violence but do you know that he is also among the greatest environmentalists of the world," Modi said. He added that Gandhi led a zero-carbon footprints lifestyle.

"In whatever he did, he put the welfare of our planet above everything else," Modi said emphasising that Gandhi highlighted the doctrine of trusteeship "where we all are trustees of the planet with a duty of caring for it." Modi told the global festival that today India is the only G-20 nation that is on track with its Paris commitments.

