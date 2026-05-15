PM Modi’s aircraft welcomed in UAE airspace, F-16 fighter jets escort aircraft to Abu Dhabi | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft on Friday was escorted by United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s F16 fighter jets ahead of his arrival in Abu Dhabi. This comes on the heels of PM Modi's five-nation tour. As the Prime Minister embarked on 6-day tour on 15 May, UAE Air Force's Block 60 ‘Desert Falcon’ fighters made a striking gesture of diplomatic honour as soon as PM Modi's plane entered the country's airspace.

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BJP's official handle shared a video on X of the warm welcome, 75-year-old leader received, “𝐈𝐧 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫, 𝐔𝐀𝐄 𝐅-𝟏𝟔 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐌 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢'𝐬 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐮𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐀𝐄 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.”

In the video, one can see F-16 fighter jets flying alongside Prime Minister's plane to escort and honour the leader upon his arrival.

Watch video here:

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why were PM Modi's aircraft escorted by UAE F-16 fighter jets? ⌵ The UAE F-16 fighter jets escorted PM Modi's aircraft as a striking gesture of diplomatic honor upon his entry into UAE airspace. This action underscored the profound global respect for India and aimed to strengthen ties between the two nations. 2 What agreements were signed between India and UAE during PM Modi's visit? ⌵ During PM Modi's visit, India and the UAE signed agreements on a Strategic Defence Partnership, a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Petroleum Reserves, and an agreement on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supplies. An MoU on setting up a Ship Repair Cluster at Vadinar was also signed. 3 What is the significance of the MoU on Strategic Petroleum Reserves between India and UAE? ⌵ An MoU on Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) establishes a framework for collaboration on building, maintaining, or storing emergency crude oil supplies. This acts as an energy safety net to stabilize supply chain disruptions and volatile global oil prices. 4 How has the India-UAE trade agreement impacted gold imports? ⌵ India's gold imports from the UAE have surged under the 2022 trade agreement, with gems and jewellery imports from the UAE forming a significant portion of India's total shipments. This comes amid India's efforts to curb bullion imports to conserve foreign reserves. 5 What were the key areas of discussion between PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan? ⌵ PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed bilateral issues, with a particular focus on energy cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi embarks on five-nation tour PM Modi's made his first stop in Abu Dhabi where he was accorded a guard of honour. In the first leg of his five-nation visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will old discussions on bilateral issues, with talks centred on energy cooperation, besides regional and international issues of mutual interest.

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After UAE, PM Modi will visit Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. During Netherlands state visit between 15 and 17 May, he is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

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