Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been given an approval rating of 70%, the highest among 13 global leaders, as per a survey conducted by The Morning Consult.

PM Modi is ahead of Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden. The list also includes Australian PM Scott Morrison, Canada PM Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson, Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro etc.

Modi's approval ratings as compared to other leaders

Narendra Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 64%

Mario Draghi: 63%

Angela Merkel: 52%

Joe Biden: 48%

Scott Morrison: 48%

Justin Trudeau: 45%

Boris Johnson: 41%

Jair Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon Jae-In: 38%

Pedro Sánchez: 35%

Emanuel Macron: 34%

Yoshihide Suga: 25%

Reaction of BJP leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the finding of Morning Consult and said it reflected the "unwavering faith" of every Indian in his works and visionary leadership.

"Self-reliant India and its hard-working leadership are leading the world. Prime Minister @narendramodi continues to top the list of world's most popular leaders with 70 % Global Approval Rating. It is a symbol of the unwavering faith of every Indian in the works and visionary leadership of Modi," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Later, BJP president J P Nadda said: “The highest ranking for the country's top leader Narendra Modi in the global approval rating is a matter of pride and honour for the country. This is a result of people's blessings to his welfare policies for the masses."

The party's chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said India's prestige has risen in an unprecedented manner under Modi.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Global leader with highest approval ratings, that's our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with 70 per cent approval ratings. Congratulations."

Union cabinet minister for women and child development Smriti Irani said that the ratings are a reflection of the PM's initiatives.

“PM @narendramodi Ji’s approval ratings at an all time high among world leaders - a reflection of his pro-people initiatives and efforts towards inclusive development finding resonance among citizens," she wrote on Twitter.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “Dedicated work, sensitive responses and standing with the people during stressful challenging times such as the pandemic get reflected in the approval ratings. Every step taken by the @PMOIndia, particularly during the pandemic, kept the poor and the needy in focus."

Dedicated work, sensitive responses and standing with the people during stressful challenging times such as the pandemic get reflected in the approval ratings.



Prime Minister of India🇮🇳 Shri Narendra Modi soars high on global podium!



