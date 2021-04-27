Subscribe
PM Modi's aunt dies during COVID-19 treatment in Ahmedabad

PM Modi's aunt dies during COVID-19 treatment in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 08:14 PM IST PTI

  • Narmadaben (80) lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children
  • Her husband Jagjivandas, brother of the prime minister's father Damodardas, had died many years ago, said Prahlad Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aunt Narmadaben Modi who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection died at the civil hospital here on Tuesday, the family said.

Narmadaben (80) lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.

"Our aunt Narmadaben was admitted to the civil hospital some ten days ago after her condition deteriorated following coronavirus infection," said Prahlad Modi, the prime minister's younger brother.

"She breathed her last at the hospital today," he told PTI.

Her husband Jagjivandas, brother of the prime minister's father Damodardas, had died many years ago, said Prahlad Modi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

