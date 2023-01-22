PM Modi’s BBC documentary: Former RAW chief calls it 'prejudiced’2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:32 AM IST
The former head of RAW questioned the BBC as the Supreme Court had already cleared PM Modi of all charges in the case.
Sanjeev Tripathi, the former head of RAW, criticised the BBC for its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While calling it "prejudiced", “biassed" and “full of factual errors", he said that everyone should denounce the documentary.
