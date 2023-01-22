Sanjeev Tripathi, the former head of RAW, criticised the BBC for its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While calling it "prejudiced", “biassed" and “full of factual errors", he said that everyone should denounce the documentary.

"This documentary of BBC, which claims to examine the so-called tensions between Hindus and Muslims in India, and in that context, talks about again the so-called controversial policies of Prime Minister Modi, is not only prejudiced but is also biassed and full of factual errors," Tripathi said.

A two-part BBC documentary titled India: The Modi Question claims to have examined the specifics of the riots that took place in Gujarat in 2002 while Modi was the chief minister. The opposition had a field day after the BBC documentary had been released.

The Godhra train burning incident and the 2002 Gujarat riots are covered in the documentary. According to Tripathi, the Supreme Court cleared PM Modi of all charges in the case. He questioned the BBC's intent for producing the PM Modi documentary, saying it seemed "motivated".

It has been stated quite clearly that neither Gujarat's government nor Modi, who was the chief minister of the state at that time, were engaged, Tripathi said. Modi was given a clean chit in the case, and the accusations made against him in the documentary are false, he added. “What is their intention, it is for anyone to guess," Tripathi told ANI.

A British diplomat who allegedly visited Gujarat in 2002 and wrote a report was quoted by the BBC. A foreign diplomat has no authority or resources to look into any incident that occurs in India, as per the former RAW chief. The Indian government could have provided a report on that if the British government had wished to know anything about it, he added.

Derek O'Brien earlier claimed that Twitter had deleted his tweet about the BBC documentary that "exposed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attitude against minorities. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker referred to it as "censorship" and released an image of a Twitter correspondence in which it was said that his message had been taken down because it had violated Indian law.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author