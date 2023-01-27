On January 26, the Students Federation of India (SFI) organised a show of India: The Modi Question , a BBC documentary about the Gujarat riots 2002, while the RSS' student arm, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), screened The Kashmir Files . Both happened at the same time on the campus of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in Hyderabad.

An earlier screening of the BBC documentary on January 21 at the university campus was organised by the Fraternity Movement in UoH without prior notification or permission. This prompted the university administration to request a report on the incident so that appropriate action could be taken.

The screening of the BBC documentary shows how Modi, then Gujarat chief minister, acted during the Gujarat riots in 2002. The Centre recently disabled access to the documentary on social media sites.

At the screening hosted by SFI, more than 400 students showed up amid alleged attempts by the ABVP to incite trouble and the administration to interfere with the documentary's showing.“SFI-HCU salutes the student community who have stood for freedom of expression and campus democracy," a social media post by SFI said.

The Kashmir Files was screened on the university campus by the ABVP students as a response. The Bollywood film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir as a result of the community's members being repeatedly murdered by terrorists with support from Pakistan.

The Dean of Students' Welfare advised the student clubs and appealed not to hold any film screenings in light of the law-and-order crisis, keeping calm on campus and impending end-of-semester exams beginning next week, according to a statement from UoH Registrar Devesh Nigam. But, the students made the decision to stick to their programme timetable.

The ABVP staged a sit-in to demand information from the university administration on how the SFI was given permission to screen the BBC programme and declared they would not permit its showing. The university administration allegedly attempted to halt the showing of The Kashmir Files, they claimed.

(With agency inputs)