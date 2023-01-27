PM Modi's BBC documentary, Kashmir Files screened at Hyderabad university campus2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:14 AM IST
The Centre recently disabled access to the BBC documentary called India: The Modi Question on social media sites.
On January 26, the Students Federation of India (SFI) organised a show of India: The Modi Question, a BBC documentary about the Gujarat riots 2002, while the RSS' student arm, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), screened The Kashmir Files. Both happened at the same time on the campus of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in Hyderabad.
