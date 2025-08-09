PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit on August 10 — What’s on the agenda, what traffic curbs are planned?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Sunday, August 10, and will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several projects.

He will flag offthreeVande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru at around 11 AM.

The new high-speed trains include aVande Bharat Expressfrom Bengaluru to Belagavi,Vande Bharat fromAmritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra andVande Bharat fromNagpur (Ajni) to Pune.

Thereafter, he will flag off Bangalore Metro’s Yellow Line and undertake a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in Bengaluru.

During his visit, Modi will also address a public function and lay the foundation stone of Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over ₹15,610 crore.

Bengaluru Traffic Curbs TheKarnataka capitalwill witness several traffic diversions and parking bans on Sunday due to the prime minister’s visit.

Modi will remain in the city for around four hours, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

His visit will begin at 10:30 AM after landing at HAL Airport inBengaluru.

According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, heavy crowds and VIP movements are expected due to which restrictions have been imposed on several stretches between 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

The traffic police have suggested to avoid these routes -- Marenahalli Main Road (Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road, and from East End Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction); the Electronic City elevated expressway and Hosur Road (both directions); and multiple internal roads in Electronics City Phase 1, such as Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and HP Avenue Road.

They have also suggested alternative routes for motorists –

From Rajalakshmi Junction towards Jayadeva Hospital: Use Sarakki Market Road/9th Cross Road - IG Circle - RV Dental Junction - Jayadeva Hospital via 8th Main-9th Cross Road Junction;

To reach Bannerghatta Road: Divert from Sarakki Junction via the Outer Ring Road; from 4th Main Road to Jayadeva Hospital: Turn right at Rajalakshmi Junction - left on Sarakki Main Road - IG Circle - RV Dental route - Bannerghatta Road

From East End Circle to Banashankari: Take 29th Main Road → 28th Main Road - Delmia Junction - Outer Ring Road - Sarakki Junction - Kanakapura Road

From Hosur Road to Kanakapura, Mysuru, or Tumakuru roads: Use Jigani Road via Bommasandra Junction to NICE Road; NICE Road users heading to Hosur: Exit at Bannerghatta Junction - Jigani Road - Bommasandra Junction

From Hosur Road to Sarjapur, Varthur, Whitefield, or Hoskote: Take Dommasandra Road from Chandapura Junction

From HSR Layout/Koramangala/Bellandur/Whitefield towards Hosur: Travel via Sarjapur Road - Chandapura

Within Electronics City Phase 1: Use 2nd Cross Road, Shikaripalya Road, Hulimangala Road and Gollahalli Road.