Home >News >India >PM Modi's birthday: Health Minister urges people to encourage Covid vaccination

PM Modi's birthday: Health Minister urges people to encourage Covid vaccination

PM Modi's birthday: India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day on earlier occasions.
1 min read . 06:33 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

The BJP is also seeking to make PM Modi's birthday historic by administering record COVID vaccine doses

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged people to give him PM Modi birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far.

Manadviya made an appeal for vaccinations in a tweet. "Let's do #VaccineSeva and give him (PM Modi) birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far," he said.

The BJP is also seeking to make PM Modi's birthday on Friday historic by administering record COVID vaccine doses.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day.

To achieve this milestone, BJP is prepping its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their COVID-19 vaccines on the day.

India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day on earlier occasions.

The target that BJP is aspiring is to get more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered on Friday.

In the nationwide vaccination drive, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 77 crore landmark milestone (77,17,36,406) on Thursday. As many as 57,11,488 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

