PM Modi’s birthday: The most expensive item on sale is a T-shirt autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold medallist Manish Narwal.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The fourth iteration of the e-auction of renowned and noteworthy presents given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held by the Ministry of Culture from September 17 to October 2. The auction will feature paintings, sculptures, handmade items and folk artefacts as mementos.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The fourth iteration of the e-auction of renowned and noteworthy presents given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held by the Ministry of Culture from September 17 to October 2. The auction will feature paintings, sculptures, handmade items and folk artefacts as mementos.
The traditional angavastram, shawls, headdresses and ceremonial swords are just a few of the objects that are frequently given as gifts. Replicas and models of the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are among the other interesting artefacts. Additionally, there is a new collection of sports memorabilia.
The traditional angavastram, shawls, headdresses and ceremonial swords are just a few of the objects that are frequently given as gifts. Replicas and models of the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are among the other interesting artefacts. Additionally, there is a new collection of sports memorabilia.
G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, told the media that these items had been put up for public auction in 2019 with open bidding. 1,805 gifts were put up for bid in the first round of the auction at the time while 2,772 items were in the second round. In September 2021, there was an online auction with 1,348 items up for grabs. In 2022, 1,200 gifts and souvenirs have been made available for purchase through an online auction. The souvenirs are on display in New Delhi's National Gallery of Modern Art. These products are also viewable on the website.
G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, told the media that these items had been put up for public auction in 2019 with open bidding. 1,805 gifts were put up for bid in the first round of the auction at the time while 2,772 items were in the second round. In September 2021, there was an online auction with 1,348 items up for grabs. In 2022, 1,200 gifts and souvenirs have been made available for purchase through an online auction. The souvenirs are on display in New Delhi's National Gallery of Modern Art. These products are also viewable on the website.
The most expensive item on sale is a T-shirt autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold medallist Manish Narwal. The base price of the same is ₹10,00,000. Manish Narwal, who won the mixed 50m pistol SH1 final gold medal, delivered the T-shirt. The Indian national flag and the logo of the Paralympic Committee of India are displayed on the white and blue jersey.
The most expensive item on sale is a T-shirt autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold medallist Manish Narwal. The base price of the same is ₹10,00,000. Manish Narwal, who won the mixed 50m pistol SH1 final gold medal, delivered the T-shirt. The Indian national flag and the logo of the Paralympic Committee of India are displayed on the white and blue jersey.
The least expensive piece is a miniature image of Lord Ganesha standing beneath a gold-bedecked canopy while donning a yajnopavita and wearing necklaces. The base price of the same is ₹100.
The least expensive piece is a miniature image of Lord Ganesha standing beneath a gold-bedecked canopy while donning a yajnopavita and wearing necklaces. The base price of the same is ₹100.
Other expensive items include an autographed T-Shirt presented by the wrestling team for the CommonWealth Games 2022, a badminton bag autographed by winners of the Thomas Cup Championship 2022, a badminton racket autographed by Thomas Cup Championship 2022 Gold medallist K. Srikanth and a black marble sculpture of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (gifted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj). The base price for all these items is at ₹5,00,000.
Other expensive items include an autographed T-Shirt presented by the wrestling team for the CommonWealth Games 2022, a badminton bag autographed by winners of the Thomas Cup Championship 2022, a badminton racket autographed by Thomas Cup Championship 2022 Gold medallist K. Srikanth and a black marble sculpture of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (gifted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj). The base price for all these items is at ₹5,00,000.
In 2021, a javelin used by Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games was auctioned for ₹1.5 crore. Neeraj Chopra used the javelin to win the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Neeraj Chopra earlier gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi the autographed javelin.
In 2021, a javelin used by Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games was auctioned for ₹1.5 crore. Neeraj Chopra used the javelin to win the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Neeraj Chopra earlier gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi the autographed javelin.
You can check all the items available in the auction and bid for any gift of your choice by visiting THIS LINK.
You can check all the items available in the auction and bid for any gift of your choice by visiting THIS LINK.