G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, told the media that these items had been put up for public auction in 2019 with open bidding. 1,805 gifts were put up for bid in the first round of the auction at the time while 2,772 items were in the second round. In September 2021, there was an online auction with 1,348 items up for grabs. In 2022, 1,200 gifts and souvenirs have been made available for purchase through an online auction. The souvenirs are on display in New Delhi's National Gallery of Modern Art. These products are also viewable on the website.