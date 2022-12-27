PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, family injured in car accident: Reports1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 05:01 PM IST
- The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, is said to have hit the road divider
Prahlad Modi, the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met with an accident in Mysuru while traveling with his family on Tuesday. The local police informed that the members of the family have suffered minor injuries and are admitted to the nearest hospital.