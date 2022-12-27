Prahlad Modi, the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met with an accident in Mysuru while traveling with his family on Tuesday. The local police informed that the members of the family have suffered minor injuries and are admitted to the nearest hospital.

The incident occurred when their car was said to have hit the road divider near Kadakola around 1.30 PM. The family was on the way to Bandipur.

Prahlad Modi was driving the car and was traveling with his son, daughter-in-law, and child, according to the reports.

After the accident, the injured were admitted to the JSS Hospital for treatment and their injuries are reported to be "minor" in nature, the police said.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)