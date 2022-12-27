Home / News / India /  PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, family injured in car accident: Reports

Prahlad Modi, the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met with an accident in Mysuru while traveling with his family on Tuesday. The local police informed that the members of the family have suffered minor injuries and are admitted to the nearest hospital.

The incident occurred when their car was said to have hit the road divider near Kadakola around 1.30 PM. The family was on the way to Bandipur.

Prahlad Modi was driving the car and was traveling with his son, daughter-in-law, and child, according to the reports.

After the accident, the injured were admitted to the JSS Hospital for treatment and their injuries are reported to be "minor" in nature, the police said.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout