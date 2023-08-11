PM Modi's degree row: No relief for Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh as Gujarat HC refuses stay on defamation proceedings1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 05:29 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are facing a criminal defamation case in Ahmedabad for seeking details of the certificate of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.
The Gujarat High Court on Friday refused to grant an interim stay on the criminal defamation proceedings initiated against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on their allegedly defamatory statements against Gujarat University.