Concluding his three-day tour to Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday started for India on Wednesday. Right before his departure, he held talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron during his short stay in Paris.

The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues including defence, space, civil nuclear cooperation and people-to-people linkages, as well as regional and global issues.

Later the PM said in a tweet, "My visit to France was brief but a very fruitful one. President @EmmanuelMacron and I got the opportunity to discuss various subjects. I thank him and the French Government for the warm hospitality."

During his 3-day tour to Europe, the PM Modi held several high-level engagements with the leadership of Germany, Denmark and France. He also engaged with the Indian diaspora in all three countries.

Day 1: Germany

PM Modi reached Berlin on Monday and during which he held bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He also participated in the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

A total of nine agreements were signed between India and Germany, including a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership under which Germany agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion euros of new and additional developmental assistance to India until 2030.

Day 2: Denmark

On the second day of his visit, he arrived in Copenhagen, holding talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and discussing bilateral issues including trade between the two countries and cooperation on environmental action.

A number of agreements were formally signed between the two countries including a Declaration of Intent (DoI) on Migration and Mobility, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of skill development, Vocational Education and Entrepreneurship and the launch of energy policy dialogue at ministerial level between the two countries.

Day 3: India-Nordic summit

On day 3, PM Modi attended the second India-Nordic summit with the Prime Ministers of Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland, and Denmark.

During the Summit, the Prime Ministers pledged to continue to deepen cooperation between the Nordic countries and India and focused their discussions on key issues related to international peace and security, including the conflict in Ukraine, multilateral cooperation, green transition and climate change, the blue economy, innovation and digitalisation.