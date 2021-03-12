Subscribe
PM Modi's focus on green hydrogen gets a boost, new facility to come up in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi's focus on green hydrogen gets a boost, new facility to come up in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 01:46 PM IST Staff Writer

The partnership is focused on the development of green hydrogen projects in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on “green hydrogen" has received a boost, with a new collaboration between two firms aiming to install production facilities in the state of Tamil Nadu. The developments are in line with India's plans to build green hydrogen plants that will run on electricity produced by green energy sources and help reduce dependence on fossil fuels for mobility.

In an announcement, Fusion Fuel Green — which has offices in Ireland and Portugal — said it had signed an agreement with BGR Energy Systems, an engineering, procurement and construction firm whose corporate headquarters are in Chennai.

The partnership is focused on the development of green hydrogen projects in India, with the firms looking to set up a demonstration facility in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, later this year.

"Fusion Fuel will install a small demonstrator facility for BGR Energy in the region of Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, India in the second half of 2021 using its market-leading HEVO-SOLAR technology to generate cost-competitive green hydrogen. The companies will then co-develop projects throughout India, leveraging BGR Energy’s extensive client network and existing commercial footprint," Fusion Fuel Green announced.

"The companies will also explore broader areas of potential cooperation given BGR Energy’s broad competencies in the energy, environmental and industrial sectors," it added.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced plans to launch a National Hydrogen Energy Mission, buttressing India’s green energy credentials with the carbon emission-free next-generation fuel.

