Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a four-day hectic schedule that has already begun on February 10 with Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 public programs have been scheduled for him in different cities including Tripura's Agartala, Maharashtra's Mumbai, UP's Lucknow, Bengaluru in Karnataka, and Dausa in Rajasthan.

In just 90 hours, the Prime Minister will have traveled over 10,800 km to address public meetings and launch multiple development initiatives for the benefit of the citizens.

Take a look at PM Modi's packed schedule

- February 10: PM Modi visited Lucknow and inaugurated Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 on Friday. He then traveled to Mumbai and flagged off two Vande Bharat trains along with other road projects in the city. Later, he inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in the city, after which he returned to Delhi. During the day, he covered a total distance of over 2700 kilometers.

- February 11: He visited poll-bound Tripura to address two public meetings at Ambassa and Radhakishorepur on Saturday, and left the state for a return journey to the national capital on Sunday. He will cover a distance of over 3,000 km in the day.

- February 12: PM Modi will reach Delhi today and inaugurate year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here. He will then proceed to Dausa in Rajasthan for the inaugural ceremony of various highway projects. He will inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. PM Modi will address two public meetings in Dausa and will proceed directly to Bengaluru where he will reach late at night. He will cover around 1,750 km of distance today.

- February 13: The Prime Minister will inaugurate Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru tomorrow morning. From there, he will go to poll-bound Tripura where he will address a public rally in Agartala in the afternoon. He will then travel back to Delhi, having covered a total distance of over 3,350 km.