- February 12: PM Modi will reach Delhi today and inaugurate year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here. He will then proceed to Dausa in Rajasthan for the inaugural ceremony of various highway projects. He will inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. PM Modi will address two public meetings in Dausa and will proceed directly to Bengaluru where he will reach late at night. He will cover around 1,750 km of distance today.