PM Modi's last Mann Ki Baat of 2022 to be aired today at 11 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the last Mann Ki Baat of 2022 on Sunday. The 96th edition of his monthly radio programme will be aired at 11 am today. On 13 December, PM Modi invited people to share their inputs for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for December 25. The prime minister urged people to write on the NaMo App, and MyGov app or record their messages on 1800-11-7800.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}