PM Modi's letter to the nation: Read full text here

In that tenure, on the one hand, the country's prestige before the world grew, and on the other, we raised the dignity of the poor by opening their bank accounts, making available free cooking gas and electricity connection for them; and by building homes and toilets for them. In that tenure, whereas there were surgical and air strikes, there were also works for one-rank-one-pension, one-nation-one-tax GST and fulfillment of decades' old demands involving procurement of crops under MSP for farmers. That tenure was dedicated to meeting several needs of the country.