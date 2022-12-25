PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat highlights: A look-back at 2022, looking forward to 2023

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat highlights: A look-back at 2022, looking forward to 20233 min read . 11:49 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his final Mann Ki Baat episode for 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022 on December 25. The 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister, started airing on Christmas at 11 am.
PM Modi on December 13 had invited people to share their inputs for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for December 25. PM Modi urged people to write on the NaMo App, and MyGov app or record their messages on 1800-11-7800.
Sharing MyGov's invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "2022's last #MannKiBaat will take place on the 25th of this month. I am eager to receive your input for the programme. I urge you to write on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."
PM Modi wished everyone on Christmas and remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birthday. “He has a special place in the heart of every Indian," he said.
He also spoke about an Indian saying in Sanskrit that means "truth does not need any proof, what you see does not need any proof either". However, when it comes to modern medical science, evidence is a critical thing. A lack of evidence-based research has always been an issue for India. But, now things seem to be changing.
Modi hailed Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai for its research, innovation and cancer care. As per a study by the said institution, yoga is highly effective in breast cancer. The inclusion of Yoga resulted in a 15% relative improvement in disease free survival (DFS) and 14% in overall survival (OS), he added.
“We have eradicated diseases like smallpox, polio and guinea worm in India. The next disease that will be eradicated soon is Kala-Azar," he said.
“These parasites are transmitted to humans by bite of an infected sandfly. Kala-Azar patients get fever for months and suffer from anaemia, weakness and loss of weight," PM Modi added.
The United Nations (UN) has recognized Namami Gange initiative to rejuvenate India’s sacred River Ganga as one of the top 10 World Restoration Flagships to revive the natural world, the prime minister said. The project is making positive effects on bio-diversity, he added.
PM Modi hailed Sikkim's Sange Sherpa for having been engaged in environment conservation at the height of over 12,000 feet for the last 14 years. Sange has taken up the task of cleaning Tsomgo Lake, which is of cultural and ancient importance.
Swachh Bharat Mission has been a success since it was launched in 2014, PM Modi said. He explained how the project has been used for the optimum utilisation of resources due to cleanliness.
PM Modi spoke about Kalari Club Dubai which, in association with Dubai Police, achieved the record of the most people performing Kalarippayattu simultaneously, as part of the UAE National Day celebrations. One of the oldest still practised martial arts in India, Kalaripayattu is renowned for its lengthy history among Indian fighting styles.
Modi mentioned Karnataka's Kala Chetana, helmed by Kavemshri who is a hotelier by profession. He said that Kavemshri had dedicated his life to revive the art and culture of the state for the last 25 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the podcast by wishing all the best for the next year. While he asked people to enjoy the festive season, he cautioned people to be careful as coronavirus is spreading again in some countries around the world.
