Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022 on December 25. The 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister, started airing on Christmas at 11 am.

PM Modi on December 13 had invited people to share their inputs for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for December 25. PM Modi urged people to write on the NaMo App, and MyGov app or record their messages on 1800-11-7800.

Sharing MyGov's invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "2022's last #MannKiBaat will take place on the 25th of this month. I am eager to receive your input for the programme. I urge you to write on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

PM Modi wished everyone on Christmas and remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birthday. “He has a special place in the heart of every Indian," he said.

He also spoke about an Indian saying in Sanskrit that means "truth does not need any proof, what you see does not need any proof either". However, when it comes to modern medical science, evidence is a critical thing. A lack of evidence-based research has always been an issue for India. But, now things seem to be changing.

Modi hailed Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai for its research, innovation and cancer care. As per a study by the said institution, yoga is highly effective in breast cancer.