PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Yoga highly effective in breast cancer1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 11:14 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering his final Mann Ki Baat episode for 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering his final Mann Ki Baat episode for 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022 on December 25. The 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister, started airing on Christmas at 11 am.