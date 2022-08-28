Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded everyone to tune in at 11 AM on August 28 for the latest instalment of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi hosts a radio show called Mann Ki Baat in which he speaks to the nation. The first episode debuted on October 3, 2014.

On August 28, the All India Radio will broadcast the show in regional languages soon after the Hindi episode.

PM Modi earlier topped the list of world leaders with the highest popularity once again. According to a Morning Consult poll, PM Narendra Modi has a 75% approval rating. In second and third place, respectively, with 63% and 54% of the vote, are Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

US Vice President Joe Biden was ranked fifth on the list of 22 world leaders, with a 41% rating. According to the survey, Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, is in second place to Joe Biden with 38%, followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau with 39%.

PM Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat is known to be hugely popular among listeners. Modi earlier invited people to share their ideas and inputs for the episode on August 28.

The ideas were asked to be shared on MyGov, Namo App, or dial the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message, the Prime Minister's Office stated.

Sharing MyGov invitation, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Looking forward to ideas and inputs for the upcoming #MannKiBaat programme on 28th August. Write on MyGov or the NaMo App. Alternatively, record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800."

In a statement on Twitter, MyGov said: "Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast."

It further stated that one could also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the prime minister.

View Full Image Mann Ki Baat is hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mann Ki Baat: Where to listen

The latest episode of Mann ki Baat will air on August 28 at 11 AM on Doordarshan, AIR News, the AIR News website, and the newsonair mobile app. Additionally, it may be watched live on YouTube via the AIR News, DD News, PMO, and Information and Broadcasting Ministry feeds.

