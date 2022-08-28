PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat today: Time, live stream details, where to listen and more2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 09:08 AM IST
The latest episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat will be aired on August 28.
The latest episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat will be aired on August 28.
Listen to this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded everyone to tune in at 11 AM on August 28 for the latest instalment of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi hosts a radio show called Mann Ki Baat in which he speaks to the nation. The first episode debuted on October 3, 2014.