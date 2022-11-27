PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat today: Time, livestream details, where to listen and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today, Sunday, November 27. He addressed the 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat on October 30.
The program is held on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. Its first show had aired on 3rd October 2014.
In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM for the 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat."
The show will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels. Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.
A few days ago, the Prime Minister also invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for November 27. PM Modi had said, people may share their ideas on topics he should address in the coming episode of Mann Ki Baat.
People could share their views in the NaMo app or MyGov Open Forum. They could also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English.
In the 94th edition of his Mann Ki Baat show, PM Modi emphasized on eco-friendly lifestyle and nature conservation, saying that sensitivity towards the environment is inherent to Indian society.
"Sensitivity towards the environment is embedded in every particle of our society and we can feel it all around us. There is no dearth of people in the country who spend a lifetime in the protection of the environment," the Prime Minister had said.
He also highlighted the country's strides in science and technology and said that India is doing wonders in the solar and space sector.
