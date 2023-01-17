PM Modi's meeting with BS Yediyurappa sparks buzz ahead of Karnataka polls

A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has once again sparked rumours about leadership changes in the poll-bound state. Meanwhile, reports quoting party sources said last week that the BJP was banking on the Lingayat leader to help win the upcoming election.
A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has once again sparked rumours about leadership changes in the poll-bound state. Meanwhile, reports quoting party sources said last week that the BJP was banking on the Lingayat leader to help win the upcoming election.
The two leaders interacted for about 15 minutes on the sidelines of the ongoing BJP national executive meet in New Delhi. Around 350 BJP leaders from across the country - including Union Ministers and CMs - have gathered to deliberate over the party's electoral strategy as polls are slated to be held in nine states this year. Organisational issues and other matters of political significance were also discussed.
The two leaders interacted for about 15 minutes on the sidelines of the ongoing BJP national executive meet in New Delhi. Around 350 BJP leaders from across the country - including Union Ministers and CMs - have gathered to deliberate over the party's electoral strategy as polls are slated to be held in nine states this year. Organisational issues and other matters of political significance were also discussed.
Since stepping down from the top post, interactions between Yediyurappa and senior BJP leaders have repeatedly sparked rumours about a leadership change in the southern state. While the former CM has repeatedly denied the claims, his role in Karnataka politics remains undeniable. In August last year, the party appointed Yediyurappa to the parliamentary board - the top most decision-making body of the party.
Since stepping down from the top post, interactions between Yediyurappa and senior BJP leaders have repeatedly sparked rumours about a leadership change in the southern state. While the former CM has repeatedly denied the claims, his role in Karnataka politics remains undeniable. In August last year, the party appointed Yediyurappa to the parliamentary board - the top most decision-making body of the party.
"When the party decided to ask BSY to step down last year, he did so without any fuss and has accepted whatever responsibility that the organisation has entrusted to him. That's the mark of a seasoned politician," a BJP leader told news agency ANI recently.
"When the party decided to ask BSY to step down last year, he did so without any fuss and has accepted whatever responsibility that the organisation has entrusted to him. That's the mark of a seasoned politician," a BJP leader told news agency ANI recently.
Lingayats - the single largest community in Karnataka - account for nearly 17% of the population, mostly in the north Karnataka region, and have traditionally voted for the BJP. Both former CM Yediyurappa and present day leader Basavaraj Bommai belong to the community.
Lingayats - the single largest community in Karnataka - account for nearly 17% of the population, mostly in the north Karnataka region, and have traditionally voted for the BJP. Both former CM Yediyurappa and present day leader Basavaraj Bommai belong to the community.
"Lingayat votes hold the key for our party and without a doubt, BSY is one of our most popular Lingayat faces and we are banking on him to take the saffron surge forward," a top BJP leader said.
"Lingayat votes hold the key for our party and without a doubt, BSY is one of our most popular Lingayat faces and we are banking on him to take the saffron surge forward," a top BJP leader said.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.