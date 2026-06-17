PM Modi’s message at G7 — trust, humanity-first diplomacy and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 16) called for a new framework of international cooperation based on "trust," solidarity and equality while addressing the Outreach Session of the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France.

Speaking during the session themed "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity," PM Modi emphasized that global engagement must move beyond traditional donor-recipient relationships and evolve into partnerships among equals.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister "underscored the importance of 'trust' in building international partnerships, especially in an increasingly interconnected world."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was PM Modi's message at the G7 Summit regarding international partnerships? ⌵ PM Modi emphasized the need for partnerships based on trust, solidarity, and equality, moving beyond traditional donor-recipient relationships. 2 How does India's 'humanity first' approach impact global initiatives? ⌵ India's 'humanity first' philosophy underpins various initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, showcasing its commitment to addressing global challenges. 3 What is the significance of the principle 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in India's foreign policy? ⌵ 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' meaning the world is one family, reflects India's vision for international cooperation and promotes sustainable and inclusive development globally. 4 Why is India's participation in the G7 Summit considered important? ⌵ India's participation underscores its role as an outreach partner in addressing critical global issues and enhancing international collaboration among major economies. 5 How is India planning to advance trade relations with other countries post-G7? ⌵ Following the G7, India aims to strengthen trade ties, notably through ongoing discussions for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with several countries, including Canada.

"He said that the world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality," the MEA said in a post on X.

India's 'Humanity First' approach highlighted During his address, PM Modi showcased India's contribution to addressing global challenges through a range of international initiatives.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's "humanity first" philosophy, pointing to projects such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe, and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

"PM highlighted that India has always followed a 'humanity first' approach reflected in India-led International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiatives," the MEA stated.

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at the core of India's vision Reiterating India's long-standing diplomatic philosophy, Modi said the country's approach to international engagement is rooted in the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" — the belief that the world is one family.

"India's vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — the world is one family," the MEA said.

The Prime Minister further conveyed that India remains committed to promoting sustainable and inclusive development across the globe.

"PM conveyed that India remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development," the ministry added.

India's 13th participation at the G7 PM Modi arrived in the French city earlier in the day at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. This marks India's 13th participation in the G7 Summit as an outreach partner and Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the gathering.

Upon arriving at the summit venue, Modi was welcomed by Macron before joining fellow leaders for the traditional family photograph.

The group photograph featured several prominent world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Brief PM Modi-Trump interaction draws attention Ahead of the outreach session, PM Modi and Trump shared a brief interaction after the official family photograph.

Visuals from the summit showed the two leaders exchanging a handshake, with Trump patting PM Modi on the arm as leaders gathered at the venue.

The interaction marked their first face-to-face meeting since Modi's visit to Washington earlier this year.

The two leaders were also seated side by side during the outreach session.

Key bilateral meetings scheduled Beyond the summit proceedings, PM Modi's visit includes a packed schedule of bilateral engagements with several global leaders.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A highly anticipated bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Trump is also scheduled for June 17. The discussions are expected to focus significantly on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement.