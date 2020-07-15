New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his "young friends" for clearing the class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations and said those not happy with the outcome should remember that one exam does not define who they are.

"Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said for those who "aren't happy" with their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, "I want to tell them -- one exam doesn't define who you are".

"Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders," he said.

For class 12, the pass percentage went up from 83.40 last year to 88.78 this year.

In class 10 results announced Wednesday, there has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage against last year.

The overall pass percentage recorded was 91.46.

However, the number of students scoring above 90% and 95% have reduced this year by 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

The number of students scoring marks above 90% and 95% in the class 10 exams conducted by CBSE has dropped this year, according to data.

Over 1.84 lakh students have secured above 90% marks which is three per cent less than last year's figure, according to data shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In 2019, over 2.2 lakh students were in this category comprising 12.78% of the total number of students.

This year only 9.84% of the total students have secured above 90% marks. A total of 18.73 lakh students appeared in the exam, out of which 17.13 lakh students passed.

The number of students scoring above 95% has also decreased. In comparison to last year when more than 57,000 students had secured over 95% in aggregate, this year 41,084 students fall in this category.

