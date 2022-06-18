PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi turns 100 today: Prime minister visits Gandhinagar1 min read . 07:42 AM IST
On the occasion of the 100th birthday of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, a puja will be held in Vadnagar's Hatkeshwar temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the residence of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. PM Modi's mother will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 18. On this occasion, a puja will be held in Vadnagar's Hatkeshwar temple.
Even at this age, Heeraben Modi is fit and healthy. She lives in Gandhinagar with her younger son Pankaj (PM Modi’s Brother). Even at the age of 100, there is not much news about Heeraben's disease. Their health is much better than the health of common people. She likes simple food, and that may be the secret of her health.
As per media reports, PM Modi’s mother prefers not to eat any special food, but to cook her own food. She doesn't like food with more oil and spices. She likes to eat lentils, rice, khichdi and chapati in her daily diet. And in sweets, he likes to eat sugar candy and lapsi.
When many people were in two minds about the coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother set an example by taking the vaccine. At this age, she tried to clear the illusion of people's minds by getting the vaccine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat for two days. During the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan in Vadodara on June 18, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹21,000 crore. PM will also meet his mother Heeraben, who turned 100 today, later in the day.
In Gandhinagar, Gujarat's capital, an 80-metre road in the Raysan neighbourhood was recently named Pujya Hiraba Marg. Modi will be in Gujarat for a day today, visiting the Pavagadh shrine and then speaking at a rally in Vadodara.
