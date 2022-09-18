PM Modi's NCC alumni card, Ram temple are items at online auction

An online auction of over 1,200 items, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NCC alumni card, multiple models of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya, and a statue of the mascot of the recently-held Chess Olympiad in Chennai began on Saturday and will run until October 2. The items also include a model statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Commonwealth Games sporting memorabilia

The auction is being held on the website pmmementos.gov.in, which has one section that lists items under the heading 'Most Participated Auction.'

The auction began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, coinciding with Modi's 72nd birthday.

A memento was given by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the form of an alumni card displaying Modi's photograph, 'Life Member', the year 2021, and 'Directorate: Guj, DD & DNH' is among these sought-after items. Until about 11 a.m. on Sunday, the alumni card had received over 20 bids.

Other items in this category include various sizes and weights of models of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a realistic, small-scaled wooden model of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir displayed inside a glass case model to the Prime Minister.

It is a temple being built on the site of Ram Janmabhoomi, Lord Rama's birthplace. The sanctuary's main structure is based on a raised platform and has three storeys, according to the item's description on the auction website.

"It has five 'mandapas' in the 'garbhagriha' which has been diligently designed on the replica model. The model is adorned with several vibrant flowers on all edges and corners of the structure," it says.

The model weighs 6 kg and has dimensions of 45 cm x 41 cm x 36 cm. The starting price for this gift is ₹10,800. According to the auction website, other Ram temple models include one weighing 2.5 kg and measuring 46 cm x 30 cm x 35 cm, another weighing 3.2 kg, and yet another weighing 1.75 kg.

Many other religious goods, such as a metallic'shankh' (conch), figurines of Lord Ganesha, a trident, and a replica of Tirupati Balaji Maharaj's wooden idol, are also in the 'Most Participated Auction' category.

"Tirupati Balaji is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Balaji is shown as having a 'tilaka' on his forehead, a 'shakha' (conch) on his left shoulder, a 'chakra' (disc) on his right shoulder, Bhudevi (Goddess of the Earth), and Sridevi (Goddess of Wealth) at his heart. His right hand is in Abhay mudra while the left rests on his waist," reads the description on the auction website.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presented it to Prime Minister Modi.

The intricately detailed metallic'shankh' is an exquisite item that is housed in a red velvet box.

"The embossed conch shell depicts Lord Vishnu resting on Sheshnag, with Goddess Lakshmi massaging his feet. The upper portion of the shell is decorated with floral motifs. Vishnu is shown holding his attributes such as the mace, the lotus, and the conch shell while his fourth hand rests on his thigh," reads its description.

It measures 10 cm in length, weighs 1150 g, and has received over 30 bids as of 11 a.m. on Sunday.

With great fanfare, India recently hosted the FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Thambi, a chess knight, was its official logo. A statue depicting the official logo and mascot of the 2022 Chess Olympiad in Chennai is also among the most desired items in the auction

"It is a chess knight named Thambi and designed in the traditional Tamil attire, saying vanakkam (with folded hands). The name is a symbol of brotherhood, and it indicates that we all belong to one fraternity," reads its description on the website.

The 31-cm-high mascot statue weighs 1650 g and has received over 30 bids as of 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The 'Most Participated Auction' category also includes a mace, an ornate sword, a metallic statue of Ashok Stambh, and a Nataraja statue.

The auction also includes a gold-plated miniature sculpture of an elephant with its trunk raised upwards, and a wooden chess board with 32 brass chess pieces kept inside a briefcase.

'MODIAGAINPM,' a statue of PM Modi giving a speech, is also in demand. It is a framed photo of a mission statement written in English, surrounded by floral borders on each side, with the first letters of each line forming the phrase 'MODIAGAINPM,'.

A white T-shirt autographed by India's men's hockey team, which won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, is also in that category, with a starting price of ₹3 lakh, according to the auction website.

With Inputs from Agencies