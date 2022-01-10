Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  PM Modi's photo, name removed from Covid vaccine certificates ahead of polls in 5 states

PM Modi's photo, name removed from Covid vaccine certificates ahead of polls in 5 states

The step has been taken to comply with the model code of conduct
1 min read . 10:27 PM IST Livemint

  • The ECI on Saturday announced Assembly elections in five states-- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to be held in seven phases through early 2022.

In a bid to comply with the model code of conduct of the election commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo has been removed from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur. 

PM Modi's photo removed from vaccination certificate
PM Modi's photo removed from vaccination certificate
PM Modi's photo removed from vaccination certificate
PM Modi's photo removed from vaccination certificate
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced Assembly elections in five states-- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to be held in seven phases through early 2022.

Assembly elections will be held for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa.

The voting in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa assembly elections will be held in single phase on 14 February. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in two phases on 10 and 14 February. Assembly elections in Manipur will be held in two phases on 27 February and 3 March.

The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

