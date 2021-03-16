OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi's Principal Advisor P K Sinha resigns: Report

New Delhi: P K Sinha, the Principal Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned, sources said on Tuesday.

Sinha, a retired IAS officer of 1977 batch, was appointed as Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister in September 2019, after a brief stint as an officer on special duty (OSD).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The concept has worked best in the US market and has been recently introduced in Asian equity markets through Singapore- and Hong Kong- based stock exchanges. Photo: Reuters

India's wealthy to allocate more to stocks over next 3 years: Hurun India Survey

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST
The key sectors which recorded a healthy growth in exports include engineering, rice, gems and jewellery.

India's exports during March 1-14 up 17% at $14 billion

1 min read . 03:23 PM IST
**VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI03_16_2021_000059B)

Covid vaccines not being exported at the expense of Indians: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
After much debate, India has decided to consolidate 29 existing labour laws into four broad codes - on wages, social security, occupational safety, and industrial relations.

Inside the mad scramble to comply with the new labour codes

10 min read . 03:03 PM IST

Sinha was made OSD to the Prime Minister in August 2019, after he had served four years as Cabinet Secretary.

According to the order of his appointment, his tenure as Principal Advisor was co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Modi or until further announcement, whichever earlier.

Sinha had also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout