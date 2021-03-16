Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi's Principal Advisor P K Sinha resigns: Report

PM Modi's Principal Advisor P K Sinha resigns: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 03:56 PM IST PTI

Sinha, a retired IAS officer of 1977 batch, was appointed as Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister in September 2019, after a brief stint as an officer on special duty (OSD)

New Delhi: P K Sinha, the Principal Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned, sources said on Tuesday.

New Delhi: P K Sinha, the Principal Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned, sources said on Tuesday.

Sinha, a retired IAS officer of 1977 batch, was appointed as Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister in September 2019, after a brief stint as an officer on special duty (OSD).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 04:04 PM IST

Cabinet clears setting up of development finance institution

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST

'We will block Delhi-Noida border': Farmer leader Tikait

1 min read . 03:52 PM IST

India's wealthy to allocate more to stocks over next 3 years: Hurun India Survey

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST

Sinha, a retired IAS officer of 1977 batch, was appointed as Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister in September 2019, after a brief stint as an officer on special duty (OSD).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 04:04 PM IST

Cabinet clears setting up of development finance institution

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST

'We will block Delhi-Noida border': Farmer leader Tikait

1 min read . 03:52 PM IST

India's wealthy to allocate more to stocks over next 3 years: Hurun India Survey

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Sinha was made OSD to the Prime Minister in August 2019, after he had served four years as Cabinet Secretary.

According to the order of his appointment, his tenure as Principal Advisor was co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Modi or until further announcement, whichever earlier.

Sinha had also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.