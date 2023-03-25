PM Modi's rally in Karnataka sees another security breach, man crosses barricade1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 09:01 PM IST
However, police caught the man in time, preventing any harm to the Prime Minister.
There was a security breach during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Davangere, Karnataka on Saturday. A person attempted to approach the Prime Minister during his roadshow, but was promptly caught by the police. This is the second security incident involving the Prime Minister, as a child had previously come close to him during a roadshow in Hubli.
