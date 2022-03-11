PM Modi's reply to a Dehradun student has won his heart. Here's why

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ramola said he had written a letter to Modi last December, expressing his admiration for the PM's leadership, his constant engagement with young persons through "Pariksha pe Charcha" and offering them advises, including in 'Mann ki Baat'.
DEHRADUN :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to Anurag Ramola was won the Dehradun student's heart. Ramola also pointed out that he was won over with the fact that Modi has displayed his painting on the PM's website.
Ramola had sent a painting to PM Modi in December 2021. The painting was focussed on the theme of "amrit mahotsav", celebrating 75th year of India's independence. Ramola through his painting had praised PM Modi's leadership qualities especially his constant engagement with young persons like him through programmes like "Pariksha pe Charcha" and offering them advises, including in 'Mann ki Baat'.
Further, Ramola also praised Modi's emphasis on a self-reliant India with the call for "vocal for local" and exhortations to people to work for nation-building.
To this Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied, praising the young students's maturity and expressed his happiness concerning Anurag's interest in issues related to national interest at such a young age.
Not just that, the PM also awarded the youngster with "Rashtriya Bal Puraskar" in art and culture category in 2021.
"The country is moving forward with the mantra of 'sabka prayas' and its collective effort... Our young generation is going to play a significant role in building a strong and prosperous India," he wrote, wishing him to grow in life with the same constructive approach and continued success.
Expressing joy, Ramola said he never expected a reply from the prime minister at a time when he was dealing with so many issues. "All I wanted was that he read my letter. He not only read it but was kind enough to reach out to me. It has made my school principal applaud me and my family is so happy," he said.
