New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) has agreed to set up an independent committee, which will be headed by a former SC judge to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in the Ferozepur district of Punjab on January 5.

Meanwhile, the three-bench judge, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, asked the Centre and Punjab governments not to go ahead with their inquiries in the matter.

Other members of the bench are Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

The decision came after the Punjab government urged the apex court to set up a court-monitored probe into the incident.

On January 5, PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur district; however, the trip was cut short and his address had to be cancelled after his cavalcade was stopped on a flyover due to farmers' protest. Many leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have slammed the Punjab government, alleging that details of PM Modi's route were shared with unauthorised persons, which led to a blockade of the road by protesters.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.