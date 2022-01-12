OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi's security breach: Retired SC Judge Indu Malhotra to head probe panel

PM Modi's security breach: Retired SC Judge Indu Malhotra to head probe panel

Premium
While setting up an independent committee, the apex court said the panel will inquire into the causes of the security breach, persons responsible for it & the measures to be taken in future for preventing such security breaches of VVIPs (ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2022, 11:20 AM IST Livemint

PM Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover when he was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district to visit National Martyr's Memorial

Listen to this article

The security breach that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 20 minutes last week will be investigated by a retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Indu Malhotra.

Officers of the National Investigation Agency, Director General of Security of Punjab and Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court will be part of the inquiry.

While setting up an independent committee, the apex court said the panel will inquire into the causes of the security breach, persons responsible for it & the measures to be taken in future for preventing such security breaches of VVIPs.

PM Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover when he was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district to visit National Martyr's Memorial.

 

