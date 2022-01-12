PM Modi's security breach: Retired SC Judge Indu Malhotra to head probe panel

PM security breach: The SC-constituted panel will have Justice (retd) Indu Malhotra, Director General of National Investigation Agency, Director General of Security of Punjab and Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court as its members
While setting up an independent committee, the apex court said the panel will inquire into the causes of the security breach, persons responsible for it & the measures to be taken in future for preventing such security breaches of VVIPs.
PM Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover when he was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district to visit National Martyr's Memorial.