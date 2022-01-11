The Supreme Court will pronounce its order tomorrow (Wednesday) on the constitution of a Committee headed by a retired top court judge to probe into the security lapse during PM Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will pass the order.

On Monday, the top court said it would set up a panel headed by its former judge to probe the security breach during PM Modi's recent visit to Punjab.

The SC stayed the parallel inquiries by committees of the Centre and the state government into the lapses.

On January 5, the Prime Minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Hearing the plea of an organisation, the SC said: “We are thinking on these lines... One retired Supreme Court judge will head the committee and the members would be DGP (Director General of Police) of Chandigarh, the Inspector General of the NIA (National Investigation Agency), the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and one more person from Punjab...and he can be Additional DGP (Security)."

With inputs from PTI

