PM Modi's sustainable fashion-wear, dons jacket from recycled PET bottles
During the ongoing Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing a blue jacket which was made by IndianOil from recycled PET bottles
Ahead of his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, gave a style statement on sustainable fashion with his blue jacket, crafted by Indian Oil from recycled plastic bottles.
