PM Modi's sustainable fashion-wear, dons jacket from recycled PET bottles

Journey of PET bottle's transformation into a garment

For the utilisation of PET bottles and other plastic materials for making fabric, all the discarded bottles are first washed, dired and crushed into small chips. The uniform shaped tiny plastic chips are then heated and passed through a spinneret to turn them into polyester staple fibre. This fibre made from waste plastic gets its fluffy, woolly texture in crimpin machine. Later, the polyester staple fibre is spun to produce yarn which is further knitted or woven into polyester fabric.